Emo Seniors’ Centre celebrates grand opening

After working for years to get it up and running, the Emo Seniors’ Centre is officially open.

The centre held a dinner and ribbon cutting last Thursday, November 13, 2025, to mark the special occasion, and board member Cindy Judson started the evening off by addressing the gathered group to tell them a bit of the history of the place.

“It’s true that we’ve celebrated several firsts here as we’ve worked our way towards a full service program, but today is uniquely special because the Seniors’ Centre has finally achieved more independent and stable operations,” she said.

“As with any success story, our progression from the earliest vision five years ago to today’s dynamic Emo Seniors’ Centre and senior active living centre, it did not happen without tremendous support and encouragement, from Ministry funding, from certain like-minded partners and from deeply invested volunteers. For this, we are grateful. First and foremost, the Knox United Church board is the whole reason that we were able to get started with a senior centre to begin with. Knox implemented grant applications and strategic planning to ensure that the facilities would serve our programmes well. Knox formed the original steering committee who explored the possibilities with senior activities and who initiated the nonprofit corporation. And Knox is now handing over the reins to the Emo Senior Centre to capably take care of itself.”

Judson also said the organization has had the assistance from several different levels and departments of government in its journey to self-realization.

“I would be very remiss not to recognize the various provincial and federal funding sources that made all of this financially possible, and our wall of fame,” Judson said.

“It demonstrates how much more the United Church community’s generosity helped this project to happen. The Ministry for seniors and accessibility, the Ministry of Employment and Social Development, and the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines were substantial contributors to many elements of the improvements and programmes here, some more than once.”

The Centre also received some support from the Rainy River District Social Services Board (RRDSB).

“It was also our good fortune to have a conversation with RRDSB CAO Charene Gillies about forming a partnership with our corporation for a grant application to become a Senior Active Living Centre and we are overjoyed with the outcome of that deal,” Judson said.

“Charene and her staff have been providing precious and immediate guidance, perspective and support in helping us to develop our corporate functions, operational policies and identity. We think the world of Charene for her talents, her patience and her belief in our project and her belief in us.”

The mission of the Centre is to create all-inclusive programs without barriers either physical or financial for older adults, 55 and over.

“We also have a focus on intergenerational and intercultural development as well,” Judson said.

The committee has also had the opportunity to hire a coordinator to help run the centre. Debbie Howson is running most of the show and keeping things on track, and Judson praised the job she has done so far.

“First and foremost, she has the personality for such a job. She’s very, very interested in seniors, she’s very good with people, and so that’s a great way to attract people to even participate in things,” Judson said.

“But as far as the board and volunteers are concerned, she’s been essential to carry forward all the dreams about what activities to provide, she pulls that together. She makes up the calendar, and sleuths out support from the community and finds facilitators to run the crafts and workshops. She’s sort of the jack of all trades to pull it all together. So we really are leaning into her heart, but yeah, she’s definitely keen to do it.”

At the opening Howson spoke to those in attendance saying she is open to hearing from the community about what they want to see happen at the centre.

“The centre is all about listening and learning from each other, and I want to hear your ideas and what you’d like to see here at the centre,” Howson said.

Some of the events on the centre’s calendar for next week include Cardio Drumming and Chair Yoga next Monday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m., a sing along with the Borderland Orchestra at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, and a charity bingo on Friday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m.

The centre is also looking for volunteers to help run events, anyone interested can sign up through the centre.

Anyone looking for more information about Emo Seniors’ Centre can contact them via their Facebook page or by phone at 807-271-0663 or email grandfinalecenter@gmail.com.