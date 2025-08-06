Emo residents warned to restrict water usage

The Township of Emo is warning municipal residents to restrict their water usage due to low raw water flow.

In a press release posted to its Facebook page this morning, the Township of Emo, along with the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) is cautioning residents who draw from the municipal water distribution system to restrict their water usage for the foreseeable future. The release notes the restrictions are being put in place due to low raw water flow within the municipality.

In order to prevent unneccessary strain on the system, the township is asking residents to check their properties residences and ensure all taps are turned off.

The Township of Emo notes the advisory will remain in place until an official notice of rescind is issued.

For more information regarding the reasons for, or length of, the advisory, residents are asked to contact the municipal office at 807-482-2378.