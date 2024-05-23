Emo resident charged with drug trafficking offenses

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – One individual was arrested and charged with various offences after officers conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Fort Frances.

On May 20, 2024, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general patrol duties in the Town of Fort Frances. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle to confirm insurance status. As a result of the investigation, an amount of suspected methamphetamine was located.

A 42-year-old, of Emo has been arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with:nPossession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine.

Further, the accused has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, Cannabis Control Act 2017, Liquor Licence and Control Act with: Operate Motor Vehicle Without Insurance; Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis in Open Original Packaging; Fail to Apply for Permit on Becoming an Owner; Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle; Drive Motor Vehicle No Currently Validated Permit; Fail To Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle; and Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

VIOLENT SEXUAL ASSAULT

(DRYDEN, ON) – Several assault charges have been laid including aggravated sexual assault and assault a peace officer following an incident in the City of Dryden.

On May 11, 2024, just before 7:30 a.m., members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an assault incident in the City of Dryden. Officers and EMS located one individual with serious injuries. The individual was transported to local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The suspect was not present when officers arrived on scene.

A short time later, officers located the suspect and subsequently placed them under arrest.

During the arrest and lodging, the individual became combative towards officers. Officers sustained minor injuries.

As a result, a 19-year-old, of Dryden has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Aggravated Sexual Assault; Assault With a Weapon; Aggravated Assault; Assault a Peace Officer – five counts; Resist Peace Officer; and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Kenora and Area website at https://www.victimserviceskenora.ca/ for assistance. If you are in an immediate crisis, call 9-1-1.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On May 17, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m. members of the Dryden OPP Detachment conducted a RIDE on Sandy Beach Road, in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol/drug. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Dryden detachment for further testing.

A 30-year-old Dryden resident has been arrested and charged with the following offences: Adult Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Adult Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Adult Driver fail to surrender licence; and Adult Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused have been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on July 8, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

FATALITY

(Dryden)- The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle (CMV) collision.

On May 20, 2024, shortly before 8:30 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, Emergency Medical Services, and Fire responded to a single CMV collision on Highway 17 in Satterly Township.

The passenger of the CMV, a 24-year-old, of Mississauga, was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the collision. The driver of the CMV was transported to hospital by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Highway 17 was closed for an extended period of time but has since been re-opened.

WEEKEND BLITZ

(ORILLIA, ON) – It was a tragic Victoria Day long weekend in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) jurisdictions, with four people killed in separate road collisions and three boaters losing their lives.

The OPP laid close to 14,700 traffic-related charges during Canada Road Safety Week. Officers issued 7,860 speeding charges across the province over and above the 204 stunt driving/racing charges they laid against other aggressive drivers.

Road users who chose to not contribute to safe roads over the week-long national campaign were also charged with:

Impaired driving: 254

Distracted driving: 158

Careless driving: 155

No seatbelt: 901 (charges apply to drivers and passengers)

Other unlawful and unsafe moving violations, and driver actions and behaviour made up for the balance of the charges.

The OPP thanks all drivers and other road users who did their part to help keep the motoring public safe during the campaign and encourages everyone to do so throughout the year.

FIREARM CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – One individual is facing firearms charges following an incident in the City of Dryden.

On May 20, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident at a residence on Duke Street.

Through investigation, officers located and seized a sawed-off firearm.

As a result, a 31-year-old, of Dryden, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm; Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition; and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on June 24, 2024.