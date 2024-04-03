Emo Minor Hockey holds annual Awards Banquet

Shannon Kuchma was both surprised and honoured as she receives the Emo Express Volunteer of the Year Award! – Submitted by Robin McCormick

The annual Emo Minor hockey banquet and wrap up for the 2023/2024 was held last Wednesday (March 27th.) Over 260 hockey players, parents, coaches and others attended the event. This year’s banquet was held at the Emo Legion. Over 40 awards were handed out and thanks were shared to all players, coaches, parents and everyone else involved in the hockey season.

Shannon Kuchma felt both honoured and grateful for being chosen the Volunteer of the Year for the hockey seasons. The award was presented by Tammy Strachan, whom this award is named after. Congratulations Shannon on your well earned award. Here’s proof that your commitment is well noticed and appreciated by all involved with Emo Emo Minor Hockey!