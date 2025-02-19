Emo Legion gets an update thanks to hard work and helping hands

In June of 2024, Char Hyatt showed Jerry Woolsey and Marc St. Hilaire some outside work that needed to be done at the Emo Legion. It was decided all cement pads had to be removed, which was a big job as it also entailed the roof being supported. New decks also had to be built.

Jerry and Marc took on the first job.

Jerry brought his equipment in, and with Marc and additional help from Ralph Wilson, built all new decks at every entrance.

Landscaping was done with the help of Jerry donating his Bobcat. The entire property was landscaped, and the parking lot was made much larger. Pipes were drilled, and more painting was done to protect curb stops. Curb stops and pipes allow easier maintenance and are more user friendly. That job took about three weeks to complete. The odd beer was made available and enjoyed during this project thanks to Dean Woolsey (yard foreman). Many muscles and much sweat went into this job but it was mixed with equal amounts of enjoyment.

After the work was done outside, it was time to move to the inside renovations. Jerry shared with me that Marc and Ralph were the head carpenters on the project. To get the renovations started, Miles Kinnear, along with help from Don Kinnear, did all the measuring of the inside Legion Hall. The crew then went to Manitou Lumber to purchase all the lumber that was needed. The hall was then set up to allow the workers to varathane the 750 boards, with each board getting three coats. Ralph Wilson, Miles Kinnear, Mavis St. Hilaire, Linda Gray, and Jerry – “Plus,” Jerry says, “Anyone who could hold a brush,” helped to varathane those 750 boards.

Marc put all the boards on, made all the trim, and the crew helped wherever they were needed. Marc and Jerry did all the pine wainscoting throughout the entire hall. Six new pine doors were purchased and Marc put them up. Ralph made all the new doors and trim for the cupboards. A new countertop was ordered and has been installed.

Ralph is presently working on new coat hangers to match the pine that is used throughout the hall decor.

The bar also had some updates. A 3” pine slab was donated and put in for the bar counter. Marc did the finishing of the counter. A 5’x8’ roll up door was purchased and installed in the bar.

Kitchen updates were done by Brigham Electric. Bruce and son Ryan wired the kitchen and installed eight plugs, boxes, etc. The pair also ran all wire from kitchen through the ceiling for the handi-cap door. The old kitchen fan was removed and a new one installed. Once there were more plug-ins it allowed for four new electric deep fryers, which is a huge asset for Beer and Burger nights.

Along with all the building renovations and maintenance, there is such a large number of people that make the Legion a place people want to connect and be part of.

Jerry wants to thank all the Legion members that work in the kitchen that put out amazing meals, as well as all the volunteers that donate their Friday nights to cooking for Beer and Burger.

Thanks to Angel Low and her family for running all the past and upcoming corn hole tournaments.

Jerry shared with me that the snow removal volunteers deserve a big shout out for keeping the property clear and easy to access.

The Emo Legion is always, forever grateful for their Colour Party and their continued commitment to the Remembrance Day Service, to last year’s RCMP Magical Ride and for showing up whenever asked.

Plus, a much appreciated thank you to Dwight and Donna Tank for their commitment to providing everyone’s favourite country music at the Legion dances.

Jerry Woolsey speaking at the recently held Emo Legion Appreciation Dinner. He shared the many renovations that have been done to the hall. – Robin McCormick photo

A sincere thank you to Jason Lilly for donating the Remembrance Day bulletins.

Jerry shared he would like to thank all Legion members and the entire community for supporting the Emo Legion.

Those directly involved with the renovations have been overwhelmed by the donations, hours worked, and the enthusiasm that has been shown to see this project almost finished. I say “almost finished” as I’ve heard there’s more planning taking place for further improvements.

The Emo Legion has seen many updates, and many hands and donations have made this happen!

Below are the generous donations from both businesses and individuals. Without these the renovations wouldn’t have happened.