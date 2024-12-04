Emo Feed has lots to offer during Holly Daze and beyond

If you’re looking for an hour to shop for yourself or a bite to eat during the Holly Daze Christmas Parade, Emo Feed has you covered. Don’t forget to shop their deals too.

Emo Feed is bringing back their children’s story hour again this year. Parents can either sit with their kids for the hour or they can drop their children off and use the child-free hour to shop at Emo feed and around town.

Sabine Sawatzky, is co-owner and helps with special events at the store she says they’re planning three different story hours over the next three Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“This year we’re doing Christmas stories from around the world, and the original Christmas story (from the Bible) that will be one Saturday, and then we’re doing stories from the country and on the farm will be another one, and then we’re hoping to do a Christmas on the prairies with the Laura Ingalls Wilder books,” she said. “So it’s pretty much just an hour where kids or families can come, listen to the stories and colour and have hot cocoa because it’s that time of year.”

During Holly Daze Emo Feed will be holding a tax free sale event in store with lots of great gift items available especially Kodiak safety boots, and great quality socks as well as a new kids collection. They also have a great selection of cowboy boots for the cowboys or cowboys at heart out there.

Emo feed will also be hosting an international food market outside the store during the parade again this year while the parade starts at 6 p.m. the food starts at 5 p.m.

“On Friday evening, one thing that we have tried to do for a few years now is we have a cultural Christmas food market,” Sawatzky said. “Kind of the inspiration behind that is because in Europe you have European markets where they’re outdoors and you can walk around and get something hot. So we thought we’d try it the night of the parade. But of course, being Canada we’re made out of so many different cultures. So we thought if people of different cultures want to present something, we’d be open to that. This year we’ll have Mexican, and kind of a European table and someone will be doing [something like] beaver tails and then some hot drinks. So hopefully some gluhwein which is very similar to mulled wine.”

The Mexican food booth will be selling hot fajitas on homemade tortillas. The meat will be grilled onsite on a Mexican disco grill. All of the food options would require cash for payment and runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

If you’re in Emo for the parade, Emo Feed is a great place to watch from as they also usually have a fire going outside to help everyone keep warm as they wait for Santa to make his way down the road. Then you can make your way down to the water front to see the fireworks.