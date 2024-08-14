Emo Fair has something for everyone

The Fall Fair means something different to everyone. It’s the last party of the summer, before the fall chill, and the rigours of school and schedules return. It’s a chance to show off your livestock, your skills in the horse ring, or your very best recipe. For some, it’s a rare view of farm animals. For others, it’s a celebration of a life lived surrounded by them.

Where else can you pet a goat, groove to live music, eat your fill of 4-H burgers, watch a stock car race, and kiss your sweetheart at the top of a ferris wheel, all in one day?

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society Fall Fair – known affectionately as the Emo Fair – will be held August 15-17, at the Emo Fairgrounds.

There have been a few changes to the Fair since last year. In the Exhibit Hall, a new Judge’s Choice Cookie Competition has been launched. Bakers and cookie enthusiasts will be submitting a basket of six different cookies, to compete for a top prize of $50. The winners will be on display throughout Friday and Saturday, along with prize-winning entries in hundreds of other categories of crafts, produce and baking.

Years of 4-H Food Booth fundraising and planning have paid off with a brand new facility– stop by and check out the new booth, and buy a burger or hot dog to support the 4-H program. The 4-H is a central part of the Emo Fair. Club members are able to show off their work, through showmanship demonstrations and the 4-H Steer Auction, which will be held Saturday at 4 p.m.

Kids aged 4-6 can enter the Emo Fair Mini King and Queen Competition. Don’t miss your chance to shine! The event will be held on Saturday, at 2 p.m. after the parade, on the small stage.

This annual event is sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99, Emo.

Judges will ask each contestant some fun questions. The top contestant will be crowned Mine King and Mine Queen of the Fair. To register your little royals, contact Mary Croswell at 807-271-1586, or just stop by to enjoy the interviews.

There have been some changes to the Small Animal Barn. There will be more to see and experience, thanks to several new categories. New this year will be pigs, along with an expanded selection of chickens, waterfowl, poultry and rabbits. There will be prizes for both child and adult entries.

It’s not too late to join the Emo Fair Parade. This year’s theme is “Home Grown Fun, Ripe for the Picking.” There’s no entry fee, but there will be many prizes awarded for floats, horse entries and other entries. The line-up will start at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Emo Hospital, with judging at noon. The parade will start at 12:45, and and at the grandstand at approximately 1 p.m.

Rounding out some of the highlights is the Loggers Competition, which will start Friday morning at 9 a.m. and two nights of stock car racing, Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m.

Check out this edition for the full schedule, or visit emofair.weebly.com, and plan to check out the Emo Fair for some home grown fun, ripe for the picking.