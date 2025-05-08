Emergency resources propped up in rural areas

A full list of communities that have received provincial funding to upgrade their ability to respond to emergencies like floods and wildland fires is to be released later this month, according to the department that oversees the program.
About 225 communities have been allotted a combined total of $10 million for various equipment upgrades, according to the emergency preparedness and response ministry.
In rural Thunder Bay, funding has so far been granted for the following projects:
- East Gorham: $48,000 for an emergency communications system, including a tower and radios.
- Neebing: $47,000 for generators at the municipality’s main fire hall, as well as Blake Hall, so the latter facility can be used as an evacuation centre.
- Nolalu: $49,000 for a multi-fuel generator and a mobile evacuation centre equipped with a Starlink communications device.
- Oliver Paipoonge: $49,000 for equipment for fighting wildland fires, including portable sprinklers and a specialized hose.