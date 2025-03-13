‘Elbows Up!’ Chatham printer offering free pro-Canadian posters

Like most of us, Rick Gardiner is fed up with President Donald Trump’s mean-spirited attacks on Canada.

Last week the graphic designer’s exasperation peaked, so the owner of Planet Print channelled his anger into creating a unique emblem protesting Trump’s notion that Canada become the 51st U.S. state.

The emboldened so-called leader of the free world has been making a lot of noise about Canadian joining the U.S.

Trump has spoken plainly about using economic force to annex Canada and has constantly levelled threats of 25-per-cent tariffs on imported Canadian goods.

Rick Gardiner, owner of Planet Print in Chatham, put his frustration with the Trump government to work creating a patriot Canadian design that reads “Elbows Up, Never 51.” The graphic artist is offering free posters to businesses who want to display the message. – Pam Wright photo

Initially, Trump said the tariffs were coming in due to what he claimed were Canada’s lax borders that allow fentanyl to “pour” into the United States, killing Americans.

But as witnessed in an increasingly chaotic news cycle, Trump keeps moving the goalposts on a daily, even hourly basis. On March 6, the president did an about face, saying tariffs imposed on March 4, will now be postponed until April 2.

Even with the reprieve, Gardiner said the threat to Canada’s sovereignty remains.

“I go home and I watch the news and social media and it’s just so frustrating,” the business owner explained. “To be called the 51st state and to have our prime minister called Governor Trudeau…it’s disrespectful and it just pisses me off.

“The frustration was building and I had to do something,” he added. “My idea is to try and get the community to rally together and stand up to tyranny. Stand up to the bully.”

Gardiner’s vintage inspired designed features a red and while maple leaf with “est. 1867” emblazoned underneath.

The top of the motto reads “Elbows Up” in reference to hockey great Gordie Howe who creamed his opponents with his elbows.

In a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, Canadian comedian Mike Myers mouthed the words “elbows up” to viewers, encouraging Canada to fight back against American threats. Myers wore a “Canada is Not for Sale” T-shirt.

The bottom of Gardiner’s design reads “Never 51.”

Aside from the obvious threat to our country, Gardiner is concerned that America’s bullying will adversely affect the younger generation.

“Young people are still influenced and are mouldable,” Gardiner said. “This hatred, nonsense and disrespect can really shape their views in a very negative way.”

Gardiner’s hope is to get every business in Chatham-Kent to put a free “Elbows Up” sign in their window. And due to interest from the public he’s planning to create yard signs for $10 and provide stickers as well.

He’s not reaping a profit.

“We don’t want to make anything on this,” he said. “The idea is just to rally together as a community and to bring a little more positivity to our day.”

Planet Print is located at 930 Richmond St. in Chatham.