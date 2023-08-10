Eight fatalities on Ontario over the Civic long weekend

Police briefs

It was a tragic Civic Day long weekend on roads, waterways and trails, with the Ontario Provincial Police responding to and investigating eight fatalities.

The fatalities mark the highest number of traffic/marine-related deaths to occur over a long weekend so far this year. Six of those who died were involved in road collisions. One person was killed in an off-road vehicle collision and another individual was killed in a boating incident.

The OPP conducted robust enforcement across the province, laying more than 7,700 charges during their latest provincial traffic safety campaign.

Officers focused on poor driving behaviours that account for a significant number of traffic-related-related deaths every year. These include speeding (4,341 charges), impaired driving (182 charges), distracted driving (43 charges) and drivers (and passengers) who were not buckled up (369 charges). The OPP also laid 131 charges against drivers who failed to comply with Ontario’s Move Over Law.

The OPP reminds the motoring public about the central role they play in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers (and passengers) whose number one goal during every trip is to make it to/from their destination safely.

SEXTORTION SCAM

(ATIKOKAN ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Atikokan have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Nigerian National following a seven-month investigation into a sextortion scam.

On December 2, 2022, the Atikokan OPP Detachment started an investigation into a youth related sextortion scam. Local members working in conjunction with Elgin County OPP, OPP Regional Intelligence Unit, and Canada Border Services Agency identified the initial beneficiary of the scam who at the time was residing in Gatineau, Quebec.

Gbolahan Khalid AFINMO, 21-years-old from Nigeria is charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000. The accused is believed to be in Canada and his current where-abouts is unknown.

Police would like to remind young people that it is important to stay vigilant on social media. Anyone who has access to your friend list also has leverage against you if they have obtained any compromising material. Don’t “friend” anyone you don’t know, and nothing sent by way of the internet is ever private.

If you’ve been the victim of a similar scam, we encourage you to reach out to the police. It is possible to identify and charge people participating in these offences and we can help you get though what is undoubtedly a very difficult challenge.

ORGANIZED CRIME

(DRYDEN, ON) – As a result of a lengthy drug investigation initiated by the Dryden Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a Dryden business owner was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cocaine.

On August 8, 2023, Members of the Dryden Detachment and Kenora Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) with the assistance of officers from Kenora OPP conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on Highway 17 eastbound from Manitoba.

Two occupants of the motor vehicle were arrested for possession of a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking.

As a result of the investigation the driver, a 44-year-old Dryden man is charged with: Possession for the purpose of trafficking; Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000; Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The passenger, a 29-year-old Dryden woman is charged with Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused were held in custody and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice – on August 9, 2023, for a remand hearing. The accused are being held in custody and scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – on August 10, 2023.

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of drugs is asked to call the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807)937-5577. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to their website and provide the information at https://www.canadiancrimestoppers.org.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired driving after conducting a traffic stop on Highway 17.

On August 6, 2023, at approximately 9:45 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle after observing the vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Dryden OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a Wabigoon resident, 43, has been arrested and charged with: Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus); Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor; Fail to surrender license and Fail to have insurance card.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on September 11, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired driving after conducting a traffic stop on Highway 17.

On August 5, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle after observing the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Dryden OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 35-year-old Kenora resident has been arrested and charged with: Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) and Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on September 18, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a traffic complaint.

On August 8, 2023, shortly before 7:30 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 671 in Haycock Township. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 50-year-old Kenora resident has been arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 7, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a traffic complaint.

On August 8, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a motor vehicle driving erratically in the City of Kenora. Officers subsequently located the vehicle in the parking lot of a local business.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 46-years-old Kenora resident, has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) and Operation While Prohibited.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on August 31, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED CRASH

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a single motor vehicle collision.

On August 5, 2023, just before 5:30 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Ena Lake Road. There were no serious injuries reported.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 23-year-old Dalles woman, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) and Novice Driver – B.A.C Above Zero

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on August 29, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

FATAL CRASH

(LECOURS TOWNSHIP ON) – One individual has been pronounced deceased following a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger motor vehicle.

On August 7, 2023, just before 1:00 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger motor vehicle and a CMV on Highway 17 in Lecours Township.

The driver of the passenger motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the CMV was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a traffic stop.

On August 6, 2023, shortly after 2:30 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment initiated a traffic stop on Lakeview Drive after observing a motor vehicle driving erratically in the City of Kenora.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 22-year-old Kenora resident has been arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on August 31, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

FATAL CRASH

(ARMSTRONG, ON) – One individual has been pronounced deceased following a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger motor vehicle.

On August 8, 2023, just after 11:00 a.m., members of the Armstrong Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger motor vehicle and a CMV on Highway 527 south of Gull Bay.

The driver of the passenger motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.