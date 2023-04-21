Dryden pair face drug charges

(DRYDEN, ON) – As part of an on-going drug related investigation by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Community Street Crime Unit, two individuals have been arrested and charged with numerous drug offences.

On April 19, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), conducted a traffic stop on Government Street in the City of Dryden. The investigation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure weapons and of suspected illicit substances including cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and morphine. Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. members executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Third Avenue in the City of Dryden.

As a result, a 29-years-old woman and 30 year old woman from Dryden, have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and CDSA with: possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule I Substance – morphine, Possession of a Schedule I Substance – hydromorphone, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose. The 30-year-old faces two additional charges of Failing to comply with conditions of a release order,

The younger accused was held for bail and was released by the Ontario Court of Justice with a return date of the May 1, 2023, to speak to the charges. However, the other individual has been remanded into custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 24, 2023.

Assisting in this investigation were members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, the OPP Emergency Response Team, the OPP Community Street Crime Unit Sioux Lookout and Red Lake, as well as the Treaty Three Police Service.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).