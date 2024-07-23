Dryden OPP officer wins an award and gets promoted

DRYDEN – Receiving the Jim Potts Award was both an honour and a reflection of the valuable work of many collaborators, Sgt. Brittany Bembeneck says.

Bembeneck said Monday in an interview that she feels “very honoured to be recognized for the work that I’ve done” and she appreciates her nominators “for taking time to recognize the work that I’ve done.”

Award recognition is “honestly not my most favourite thing in the whole world,” she said.

“I’m very fortunate that after starting my career in Sioux Lookout I was able to come back home to Dryden,” she continued.

“And since coming home to Dryden, I’ve been able to, you know, be involved in the community and give back to the community that’s given me so much growing up.

“But I think a large part of that is also all the members of my detachment that I’ve been able to work alongside, and also the community partners that we work with day in and day out.

“So I think it’s recognizing the work that . . . we’ve done together as a team.”

One OPP officer is recognized every year with the Jim Potts Award for contributions to policing in First Nations communities.

In addition to receiving the award, Bembeneck has been officially promoted to sergeant and appointed to the role of regional community mobilization and engagement officer.

Though the new position is not part of the Dryden detachment, she will continue to work out of her hometown.

Dryden detachment commander Insp. Adam Illman, one of the people who nominated Bembeneck for the Potts Award, said her promotion is “very well deserved. She’s extremely hard-working and her commitment to community is second to none.

“She will be great for the Northwest region, and we consider ourselves lucky to still have her in Dryden,” he added.

Bembeneck received her award this month as part of the OPP’s many 2024 Accolade Awards, which included other honours to officers in the Northwest region.

The Northwest Indigenous Advisory Circle and Crime Stoppers received the Team Partnership Community Focus Award.

The Team Partnership Enforcement Award went to the Northwest Region Crime Major Case Unit.

The region’s Sexual Assault and Child Exploitation Team were recipients of the Supporting Victims of Crime Award.

A Sioux Lookout provincial police officer, Const. Steven DeLorenzi, was recognized as Coach Officer of the Year.

Sioux Lookout’s detachment commander, Insp. Karl Duewel, was named Detachment Commander of the Year.