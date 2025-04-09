Dry saloon keeps going amid challenges

Howl at the Moon, Thunder Bay’s first dry saloon and late-night coffee bar, is celebrating its second anniversary by thanking all the organizations and patrons that supported the establishment that is vital for so many people.

“We’re still here,” said Jody Loos, founder and owner of the dry bar.

He said its success is because of organizations like Big Trout Lake First Nation, which has partnered with Loos by establishing a house tab at the coffee bar for its off-reserve members. Loos hopes the initiative will be inspirational for other First Nations to follow suit.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, which is Ojibwa-Cree for Big Trout First Nation, developed the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Kikenjigewen Onaakonikewin (KIDO) KI Family Law to take over child and family services from mainstream children’s aid societies.

“Members of that First Nation can have their cover charges, beverages and their food put on the tab, and I can just invoice the Big Trout Lake KIDO program every month, and they take care of that bill,” said Loos.

A continuing challenge for Loos is simply paying the rent. He said, “When you’re selling liquor and beer, there’s a lot of revenue coming in the door. But there are real challenges when you’re selling tea and hot dogs. I’ve still got the same rent and overhead that goes along with running any other restaurant or bar.”

Loos called the business his “passion project” and is grateful for help he receives from an array of people.

“Maybe they’re recovered addicts, or they’re, they’ve lost a family member, or may have a family member who’s living in active addiction,” he said. “They help me in so many ways on the front lines here at Howl at the Moon.”

Karaoke hosts, bands, and comedians that perform at the dry bar do so without charge. Elders spend time with patrons because Loos said they want to contribute to the space and make sure that it has “staying power.”

“I don’t have a huge budget for staff. I’ve even got people who come in and help me to clean and tidy up,” he said. “It also gives people in recovery an opportunity to be involved with something and feel some ownership.”

Loos said some people who come into his dry bar may not be able to find a job because they’re new to recovery.

“Maybe they have a criminal record, but they want to sweep my floors or help me stock fridges, and I’m happy to let them do that because it’s a win-win,” he said. “I mean, I can use the help, and it helps to boost their self-esteem and helps them on their recovery journey.”

Some agencies utilize the space for programming related to wellness and sobriety, including senior exercise classes.

Angeline Grover, supervisor of emergency services with KIDO, called Howl at the Moon a “great place and community hub” that they are happy to support.

“It’s fantastic what (Loos) is doing by giving people a place to meet and connect to services in a safe way,” Grover said. “I know by working with some of our members who are struggling, it’s been a great sober hub for them to come to.”

Grover noted that the saloon provides many resources and support, and people are “latching on to the services.”

“We have already connected people that have come to Howl at the Moon,” she said, adding that some of Loos’s patrons are entering treatment programs, and one particular couple has now secured their own place, obtained funding, and are now fully financially independent and on their own.

“But that all started with them just coming in for coffee at Jody’s place,” she said. “It’s a very safe and non-judgmental place where there’s always something going on for everyone, from entertainment to programming.”

Grover said she hopes other First Nation communities will support the saloon because “it’s a great a great starting point for people” to have a cup of coffee, get comfortable in the friendly environment and eventually progress and connect to the different services and different programs in town, which Loos promotes actively with a variety of information.

“It’s rebuilding people and giving that power and that strength to move forward in their own ways to access services in their own way and build that relationship so we can really work with them,” said Grover.