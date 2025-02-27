Drunk driver pulled from ditch in Alberton

Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual following reports of a motor vehicle in the ditch.

On February 19, 2025, at approximately 11:58 p.m. the Provincial Communications Centre received a phone call from a driver advising police he put his vehicle into the ditch along Kehl Road in Alberton Township.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. police located the vehicle in the ditch and located the driver.

While speaking with the driver, the investigating officer observed signs of intoxication and conducted an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old man from Morson was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Driving while under Suspension contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Having care or control of vehicle wtih cannabis in open baggage contrary to section 12(1) Cannabis Control Act 2017

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on March 31, 2025 at 9:30 a.m.

If you suspect a driver is impaired by drugs or alcohol pull over and call 911 immediately.