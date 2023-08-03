Drug-impaired person removed from rooftop

POLICE BRIEFS

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – An individual is facing multiple criminal charges after Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to an incident at local residence.

On July 28, 2023, shortly before 10:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to a report of a suspicious person on the roof of a residence. Through investigation, it was determined that an individual was impaired by drugs and gained access to the roof of the residence. Officers removed the individual shortly after and subsequently placed them under arrest.

As a result, a 33-year-old of Fort Frances was charged under the Criminal Code with Mischief and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances for a bail hearing at a later date.

STRAY FIREARM

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of a firearm.

On July 21, 2023, members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to an incident after a firearm was located by a member of the general public on McIrvine Road near a local high school. The firearm was subsequently seized by police.

The Rainy River District OPP is requesting assistance from the public with this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident or firearm is asked to contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment at 1-807-274-3322.Should you wish to remain anonymous; you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

DRIVER FATALITY

(HILLSPORT, ON) – Two individuals have been pronounced deceased following a collision involving a pick-up truck and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

On July 31, 2023, shortly after 3:00 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greenstone OPP, and Kapuskasing OPP Detachments along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Greenstone and Manitouwadge Fire Departments, responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger pick-up truck and an ATV on Phillips Creek Road near Hillsport.

Both the driver and passenger of the ATV were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the motor vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

ATV SAFETY

(DRYDEN, ON) Due to the increased number of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Off Road Vehicles/Side by Sides (ORV) at this time of year, Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding ATV/ORV operators of the requirements to operate these in Ontario. The OPP are also asking the public to partner with them to reduce the rising number of ATV/ORV incidents.

Alcohol use continues to be a factor in fatal ATV/ORV incidents in OPP jurisdictions. Operators are reminded that operating an ATV/ORV on or off a roadway while impaired carries the same penalties as operating a motor vehicle.

Ensure that you are aware of the requirements to operate an ATV/ORV:

For off-road driving, the owner of the ATV/ORV must ensure the driver is at least 12 years of age, unless they are on land occupied by the ATV/ORV owner or under the close supervision of an adult

To drive on or even cross a roadway the operator must be 16 years of age and hold a minimum class G2/M2 driver’s licence

Must wear an approved motorcycle helmet that is securely fastened under the chin with a chin strap at all times

Must have valid insurance and registration if not on private property

Must operate in the same direction of traffic on the shoulder if on a public roadway

On a roadway if speed limits 50 km/h- you cannot exceed 20 km, if speed limits exceed 50 km/h- you cannot exceed 50 km/hr

Vehicles commonly known as side by sides, are now permitted on the shoulder of public roads, and must obey the same speed limits listed above

A golf cart is not an approved vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act or the Off Road Vehicles Act. It may only be used on private property.

For more information on ATV/ORV safety or legal requirements, visit www.ontario.ca/atv and www.e-laws.gov.on.ca

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(RED LAKE, ON) – Members of the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a single motor vehicle collision.

On July 29, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., members of the Red Lake OPP Detachment, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Fire responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 125 within the Municipality of Red Lake. The driver was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. It was also determined that the motor vehicle had been taken without consent.

As a result, a 21-year-old from Pickle Lake has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent; Novice Driver – B.A.C. above zero.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on October 19, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

ASSAULT CHARGES

(KENORA, ON) – One individual is facing assault charges after members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to an incident in the City of Kenora.

On July 28, 2023, shortly after 5:00 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an incident in the area of Chipman Street in the City of Kenora. One individual was located and transported to hospital with minor injuries by EMS.

The accused was located in the near vicinity and was subsequently arrested by officers.

As a result, a 44-year-old Kenora resident has been charged under the Criminal Code with Assault.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.