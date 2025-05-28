DRRSB seeks community input on housing and homelessness

The District of Rainy River Services Board is looking for community input on the development of its next five year plan on housing and homelessness. So, DRRSB is issuing a district wide survey, and hosting a series of “community conversations.”

“The updated 5-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan will outline current and future housing needs across the Rainy River District, identify local priorities, and guide meaningful action,” the release read. “As housing affordability, availability, and support needs continue to evolve, it’s critical that the plan reflects the real experiences of people living in the district.

“To help shape the plan, DRRSB is encouraging residents to participate in both community conversations and a district-wide survey. Input gathered through these tools will directly inform the priorities and strategies included in the final plan.”

“Your input is valuable in our future planning,” said Brenda Witherspoon-Bedard, Community Engagement Coordinator of Homelessness. “We want to ensure the Housing and Homelessness Plan reflects the real needs of the people who live in our district from seniors to young families, to those who have struggled to find or maintain housing.”

So, DRRSB has made its survey available in a variety of formats.

“The survey is anonymous, takes about 10 minutes to complete, and is available online at www.rrdssab.ca, through social media, by QR code, and in paper form at various community locations. The survey will be open until June 30, 2025.”

A series of community conversations will also be happening to aid in gathering information on the topic.

Atikokan – Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Atikokan Employment Centre

– Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Atikokan Employment Centre Rainy River – Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Legion

– Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Legion Emo – Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Legion

– Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Legion Fort Frances – Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Fifth & Frenette (Formerly St. Michael’s School)