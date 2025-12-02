DRRSB included in funding from province for mental health support for first responders

The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) will get support from the province in supporting the mental health of first responders, according to a press release from the solicitor general’s office.

The release, issued on Friday, November 14, 2025, shed more light on $32 million from the Government of Ontario that is being earmarked for specialized mental health support for first responders and public safety personnel across the province through the 2025-26 Mental Health Supports for Public Safety Personnel (MHS4PSP) program. DRRSB is one of more than a hundred invidivual emergency health service organizations, fire departments and police services who are receiving $25,000 or $30,000. DRRSB is receiving $30,000 from the program.

“The new Mental Health Supports for Public Safety Personnel program will provide specialized services for police officers, firefighters, correctional workers, paramedics and others who support Ontario’s public safety system,” reads the release.

“The Mental Health Supports for Public Safety Personnel program will also support the creation of an Anti-Stigma Strategy designed to remove potentially harmful stigmas around asking for help.”

The program will include a web portal to aid first responders in accessing therapy and peer support, a 24/7 phone line, and some grant funding to subsidize this new offering of services.

“Paramedics and other public safety personnel are there for Ontarians in their most vulnerable moments, encountering situations that put them at a high risk for PTSD and other mental health challenges that can impair their ability to work and cope with day-to-day life,” said Greg Sage, President of the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs.

“A specialized resource such as this is much needed, and we’re pleased to see an emphasis on destigmatization as we know that is a major barrier to our peers seeking help.”

“First responders face not only physical, but also moral and mental injury on a daily basis to keep us safe,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“With this new investment, we are making sure that they get the crucial mental health care supports they need and deserve.”

This is part of an ongoing rollout of Ontario’s Mental Health Resources for first responders and public safety personnel program.