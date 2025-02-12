DRRSB discusses the state of homelessness in the district

Homelessness in the Rainy River District is “precarious” according to Sandra Weir, Integrated Services Manager and Housing/ Homelessness Lead for the District of Rainy River Services Board.

According to Weir, the top reason why a pronounced homeless population strains other services in the district is a shortage of affordable housing. Weir said this reflects a broader trend across rural Northern communities where people need to choose between getting the supportive services they need and distancing themselves from their loved ones. Weir identified budgetary constraints and a lack of social services as major contributing factors to the state of homelessness in the district and encouraged the public to get involved to help support the precarious living conditions of local couch-surfers, Winter campers and the like.

“I think the state of homelessness in the Rainy River District is precarious,” said Weir.

“Several factors contribute to instability and make it a challenge to address effectively. The scope of homelessness in our district might not be as visible as you would see in larger urban centers. But, the district faces specific vulnerabilities with homelessness that is ongoing and it’s a growing concern.”

Some factors Weir identified include the geographical isolation of the district and a lack of infrastructure.

“The geographical isolation of the Rainy River District further complicates homelessness,” said Weir.

“Remote areas lack the infrastructure, including reliable public transportation. The Rainy River District does not have an emergency shelter. With Few places to turn in times of crisis, individuals experiencing homelessness may end up relying on informal or unsafe housing, couch-surfing, or sleeping in a vehicle.”

In Weir’s opinion, affordable housing – or the lack thereof – is another contributing factor to the precarity of homelessness and housing in the district.

“We’re facing a lack of affordable housing, a shortage of supportive housing options and a general shortage of housing types that can meet the needs of different demographics.”

Weir said some of those demographics include family housing, supportive-living housing and assisted-living housing. But, there’s also a growing demand for community housing.

“One of the most pressing issues in the district is the limited availability of affordable housing. Many individuals and families struggle to find homes within their budget,” said Weir.

“Rent prices are also high in relation to local income, making it difficult for many to afford decent rentals across the district. We currently do have long waiting lists on community housing here at the Rainy River District, social services and our staff are showing that we’re having a growing increase over the past few years.”

Much like there’s a shortage of affordable community housing, Weir said there is also a shortage of supportive housing.

“Supportive housing, which is a combination of affordable housing with services like health care, mental health support or addiction services, these are areas where the district is severely lacking,” said Weir. “People with disabilities, those recovering from addiction, or individuals with mental health challenges may find it difficult to access appropriate housing that meets the needs of the care that they need. January 2025, so just recently, we opened the Hope Transitional House, which provides a vital step in the supportive housing continuum for individuals within our district. The whole transitional house aims to create a safe, sober, supportive environment where residents can focus on building life skills and work towards long-term, independent living.”

Weir said the ultimate goal of the housing program is to provide short-term housing to those in need, and underscored the critical shortage of single-occupant housing in the district.

“Our transitional house is short-term. It’s not long-term, so it’s a step. Individuals can stay there for up to a year, and we’re hoping that they can develop the skills that they need to go on to live successfully, independently, on their own,” said Weir.

“Another area I want to focus on is our lack of single [occupant] housing. It’s probably one of the biggest and largest areas on our waiting list for our district … We are struggling to find those within the district.”

Yet, single-occupant households aren’t alone in their struggle. Weir said large families in the district are also struggling to find affordable housing to fit their needs.

“The larger families are finding it more difficult to find places that are suitable to fit their needs and the size of their families.”

Moreover, Weir noted that the growth of the elderly population has its own set of challenges.

“The lack of assisted living facilities is another major issue,” said Weir. “As our aging population grows, there is an increased demand for services that provide both housing and personal care.” Adding, “The region doesn’t have the capacity in our area.”

So, people look elsewhere for the right mix of housing and services they need even though it often distances them from their family and friends.

“We are finding that sometimes families have to move their loved ones to other areas,” said Weir.

“That causes separation from communities, families and their support network.”

For Weir, this trend in the Rainy River District reflects the difficulties and broader trends across rural northern communities.

“[The] housing crisis in the Rainy River District reflects a broader trend seen across rural and northern areas, where a combination of economic, geographic and social factors make it challenging to meet the housing needs of a diverse population.”

However, while the trends do reflect broader trends across the North, Weir noted budgetary constraints as one of the “main issues in holding the district back.”

“You know, one of the main issues in holding the district back is the lack of financial contributions to go towards that, right? Because it costs so much to build in the district … we don’t have the municipal dollars to do that,” said Weir.

“What we’re looking for is basically the financial component. So, we’re looking for grants to help us be able to be able to do the bricks and mortars and also the ongoing operational side of things.”

Although, finances aren’t the only thing the district outsources. Weir said the district is also outsourcing support services while “recognizing that we need more social services.”

“It’s both financial and support services,” said Weir.

“Recognizing right that we need more social services to meet the needs of the complex individuals that we’re housing … one of the things that the Rainy River District is currently providing is new support, which is a Housing and Homeless Navigator. More of a case management type function is provided [through the Housing and Homelessness Navigator.]”

Still, Weir suggested the public get involved in immediate relief efforts wherever possible.

“I think the public plays a crucial role right in addressing homelessness,” said Weir. “Their involvement can make significant differences in both immediate relief and long-term solutions. Public Engagement could include donating, and volunteering, but it also involves active participation in creating a systemic change. While individuals may not be able to solve homelessness on their own, collectively, our community members can make a significant impact by supporting immediate relief efforts, advocating for systemic change and reducing stigma.”