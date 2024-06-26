DRRSB Bursaries Awarded

Fort Frances, Ontario – The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) would like to congratulate the successful recipients of our 2024 Bursaries – Jade Belluz (Fort Frances High School), Lily Jourdain (Fort Frances High School), Matteo Ferreira (Northern Lakes K-12 School), and Gianna Perrault-King (Rainy River High School).

Belluz was awarded $500 to pursue a career as an Early Childhood Educator (ECE), while Jourdain was awarded $500 to pursue a career as a Social Worker. Ferreira was awarded $500 to pursue a career in Information Technology (IT), and Perrault-King was awarded $500 to pursue a career as a Primary Care Paramedic (PCP).

“We would like to wish these graduates all the best as they embark on their post-secondary education journey. With their exceptional achievements and dedication, we have every confidence that they will make significant contributions in their chosen fields,” said CAO Charene Gillies.

DRRSB offers one bursary in each of the four fields of study (ECE, IT, PCP, and Social Work) at each of the three high schools to encourage students to become educated in and pursue careers within the service areas delivered by DRRSB.

The DRRSB is committed to meeting the needs of the community by providing services with care, integrity, and accountability. The DRRSB delivers Early Learning and Child Care, Ontario Works, Housing and Homelessness Services, and Paramedic Services within the Rainy River District.