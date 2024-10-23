DRRSB Advances Approach Amid Paramedic Shortage

Fort Frances, Ontario – 2024/10/21 – The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) is continuing to respond to the ongoing paramedic shortage that impacts emergency services across the district. We are advancing our plan to realign paramedics to prioritize balanced coverage across the district by adjusting our service model to align with staffing levels.

With a paramedic shortage in our service of more than 30%, the reality is that we have fewer ambulances on the road, and individuals may experience longer waiting times for emergency response. To provide balanced coverage across the district considering the ongoing shortage, we have shifted to a 3-ambulance model. This enables us to maintain service coverage without overextending our paramedic team.

As part of the realignment, service will be provided from the Emo station when staffing availability allows. As new paramedics are added to the service and staffing levels stabilize, the intent is to shift back to a 4-ambulance model. We are continuing to explore options for delivering our Community Paramedicine program from Emo.

We are focused on recruitment and retention and are working hard to attract more paramedics to the district. We are also continuing to seek support from partners, including municipal counterparts and the provincial government, to help stabilize our service.

We are committed to keeping the public informed as we work through these difficult times and invite the public to work with us to explore all avenues to ensure the sustainability of emergency services in our district.