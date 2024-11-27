Driving instructor gives advice on safe driving this winter

The Rainy River District got its first real dose of snow Sunday night into Monday, making roads sloppy and slippery. It’s important to adjust your driving habits as we shift from fall and summer driving into winter driving.

Charlotte Bazylewski is a driving instructor at the Rainy River Campus of Seven Generations Education Institute, she says they teach a cooperative driving style as opposed to a defensive style that many people might have learned.

“We prefer the term cooperative driving, as opposed to defensive driving,” she said. “In defensive driving, you’re more concerned with just your safety. In cooperative driving, you’re concerned with everybody’s safety on the road, not just yours. So we teach that you want to be a cooperative driver. So you want to leave that extra space; You want to make sure that the pedestrian crosses the road fully without having them slip or fall, and give them enough space and stuff like that.”

When it comes to preparing to drive on the roads throughout the winter Bazylewski says being prepared is the first step before you ever get into the driver’s seat.

“First you want to make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter,” she said. “Ensure you have a snow brush, whether you have all season or winter tires for the winter months, studded tires are the optimal best if you can afford them. You want to take extra windshield washer fluid in your vehicle to refill as necessary.”

In addition to those preparations, it’s also important to have an emergency kit in your car. Emergency kits can be bought complete, with many of the following or assembled yourself, Bazylewski recommends having flares, candles, matches or a lighter, a shovel, traction mats or kitty litter. You also want to have jumper cables, extra clothing and a blanket.

“You also want to keep your cell phone charged, not that you’re using it while you’re driving, but in case of an emergency,” she said.

For longer trips she also recommends having food and water in the car in case of emergencies.

When it comes to getting on the road in the colder months, make sure your vehicle is ready. This includes brushing all of the snow off of the whole car and not just the windows.

“Before leaving home, whether it’s a long trip or just around town, ensure that you have all the snow and ice off your vehicle,” Bazylewski said. “So you can see well and you don’t endanger others with flying ice or snow from your vehicle.”

Driving with an uncleared windshield or rear window can incur a $110 ticket under the highway traffic act. You also want to make sure your license plate is clear as well as head tail and brake lights and your turn indicators.

While students are taught and tested on parking without their rear-view cameras, you should make sure that it is clear of snow or dirt as well.

When you’re finally ready to hit the road, Bazylewski recommends leaving early to get where you’re going, so you can drive as safely as possible.

“You want to add extra travel time to get places,” Bazylewski said. “If you usually get places in 10 to 15 minutes, you want to add five or 10 to that, so you’re not rushing. Make sure you reduce your speed according to the road conditions and increase your following distance in traffic.”

With slippery roads come longer stopping distances, so when you’re stopped at an intersection, Bazylewski says drivers should take a second to make sure traffic coming the opposite way has stopped.

“Pause before entering an intersection when the light has turned green,” she said. “Others may not be able to stop for the red light in time, so you can prevent an accident.”

When it comes to driving in poor weather conditions, Bazylewski says if it can be avoided, just don’t.

“If you’re traveling a long distance, plan your route, check the weather prior to heading out, if there’s adverse conditions, delay the trip if you’re able to,” she said. “Let others know when to expect you to be there and the route that you’re taking. Try to travel during daylight hours, that way you’re not tired and you can see better than in the evening or night time.”

Bazylewski says she has had several new students out on the road over the last few days since Sunday night’s snow and they’ve all taken to it pretty well.

“They’re all semi-anxious given that it was the first snow of fall,” she said. “But I reminded them that we’re going to increase our space in front of us, we’re going to go a little slower than we normally would, we’re going to scan a bit more, paying attention especially when a light turns green…We just remind them of the safety stuff and the preparation, and I didn’t have any of the students at the end of the hour in the last two days feel anxious by the end of the lesson.”