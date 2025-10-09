Drivers encouraged to be cautious of farm equipment on roadways during harvest season

As harvest season begins, it is important to share the road with farm equipment traveling around the region.

The Ontario Federation of Agriculture is encouraging drivers to stay alert and take precautions to help prevent collisions involving farm vehicles.

Here are some tips for motorists who encounter farm equipment on the road.

Be patient and pass only when safe. Modern farm equipment is larger than ever. Narrow shoulders make it difficult for operators to pull over to the side of the road.

Look for the orange triangle on the back of farm vehicles. This triangle means the equipment is legally limited to speeds of 40 km/h or less.

Watch for turn signals and remember that gaps between slow-moving vehicles and oncoming traffic can close quickly.

Farmers also play a key role in road safety when they are travelling.

Farmers should conduct a daily 360-degree safety check before heading out onto roads. A vehicle check should include inspecting hitches, brakes, tires, and power take-offs.

The driver must ensure everything is maintained and ready for the road.

Make sure lights are functional and the slow-moving vehicle sign is clearly visible and secure.

Everyone plays a vital role in keeping roads as safe as possible.

By working together, everyone can do their part to make sure everyone returns home safe this harvest season.