Drivers: Don’t create an empty seat at someone’s dinner table

The OPP will participate in Operation Impact this weekend.

As the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) prepares for busy highways and roads during the Thanksgiving long weekend, they note that 296 people will not have the option to join family and friends this year.

This figure represents the number of people killed in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year. The vast majority of the road incidents that have tragically ended the lives of drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other road users were preventable and attributed to poor and careless actions and behaviours.

Deaths linked to driver inattention are up 40 per cent over this time last year, with speeding, impaired driving and seatbelt non-compliance among other factors contributing to the preventable loss of life in 2024.

Cyclists and pedestrians have been particularly at risk this year, with fatalities in these two road user classes up 100 per cent and 82 per cent respectively over this time last year. Motorcyclist deaths are also up significantly, marking a 41 per cent increase.

In its latest efforts to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on roads, the OPP is joining police services across Canada this weekend for Operation Impact. During the annual traffic safety campaign, officers will collectively target motorists who speed, drive distracted, impaired or fatigued, as well as drivers/passengers who are not buckled up or do not have children/toddlers safely restrained in appropriate child car/booster seats.

The motoring public is reminded that keeping roads safe is a shared responsibility and that every citizen has the right to make it to and from their destination safely.

The OPP is counting on every road user to do their part to help ensure no more families are left with an empty seat at the dinner table – not just during the Thanksgiving weekend, but throughout the year.

Operation Impact is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police under the leadership of its Traffic Safety Committee, in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.