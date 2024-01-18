Dr. Owen Prowse named new NOSM Vice-President

NOSM University is pleased to announce that Dr. Owen Prowse has accepted the position of inaugural Vice-President, Clinical Partnerships and Hospital Relations, effective March 1, 2024.

Dr. Prowse is an experienced and respected urologist at TBRHSC and a leader with more than a decade in leadership roles within NOSM University.

“In his 40-plus years of experience, Dr. Prowse has demonstrated not only his medical expertise but an incredible capacity for collaboration,” says Dr. Sarita Verma, President, Vice-Chancellor, Dean, and CEO of NOSM University. “His commitment to medical education and superior patient care make him a perfect fit for NOSM University’s engagement with health-care professionals.”

Formerly the Assistant Dean of Admissions at NOSM University, Dr. Prowse facilitated significant transformations in the MD admissions process, notably shaping the use of mini multiple interviews and the context score. His leadership in admissions extends to provincial, national, and international levels, and distinguishes him as a pivotal figure in the field.

His new role, based in Thunder Bay, aligns with the university’s expanding leadership structure, with the creation of Vice-Presidents to replace decanal positions.

“I look forward to fortifying relationships with clinical partners, hospitals, and communities, especially in the post-pandemic health-care landscape,” says Dr. Prowse. “As we learn to navigate those evolving health-care dynamics, we can strive for improved patient and learner experiences.”

His appointment comes as Dr. William McCready retires from the role of Vice-Dean, Clinical Relations at NOSM University, effective Feb. 29, 2024. A retired clinical nephrologist who provided specialized kidney care to patients in Northwestern Ontario for almost 40 years, Dr. McCready has played an instrumental, foundational role in ensuring the university’s forward momentum. As the inaugural Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs, he oversaw the development of the faculty body, including the Office of Faculty Affairs, and has served in many capacities, including on the NOSM Board of Directors. For these accomplishments, and so much more, the university expresses gratitude to him as he embarks upon his new adventures in retirement.