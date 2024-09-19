Door-to-door sales and mortgage fraud investigation ends with multiple arrests

Two arrested and 3 Arrest Warrants Issued

Members of Ontario’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) have arrested two individuals and Canada-wide arrest warrants have been issued for three others following a criminal investigation linked to a door-to-door sales fraud which victimized over 200 people across Ontario.

In summer 2021, Collingwood OPP began an investigation, which was later referred to the OPP Serious Fraud Office in February 2022 at which time Project Nettle commenced.

During this investigation, it was discovered salespeople were directed to attend the homes of older adults and vulnerable people to initiate frauds where victims unknowingly entered into home service and/or renovation agreements at exorbitant prices. Many victims believed they were getting services/installations and renovations for free through government grants or rebates.

Organizers of this fraud then used the fake agreements to register Notice of Security Interest’s (NOSIs) which are similar to liens against victims’ homes without their knowledge. Later, these NOSIs were paid off to the benefit of the fraud organizers using fraudulent, high-interest mortgages against the victims’ homes. In many cases, this fraud left the victims in financial peril; and in some cases, forced the victims to sell their homes.

The SFO conducted more than 230 interviews during the investigation. It is evident this fraud has been financially, emotionally, and physically devastating for many victims across the province. Victims of this fraud were provided support from investigators and SFO victim support services throughout the investigation.

The SFO would like to acknowledge the important contributions by members of Collingwood OPP, Barrie Police, Durham Regional Police Service, Guelph Police, Hamilton Police Service, Ottawa Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Police Service, as well as The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

You can check for any NOSIs against your home by purchasing a copy of your parcel register through the Ontario Land Registry Access at www.onland.ca. If you find a NOSI against your home, the newly enacted Homeowner Protection Act deems all consumer NOSIs registered before June 6, 2024, to be expired and allows them to be removed by registering an application to delete an expired NOSI through a lawyer. The Consumer Protection Act also allows you to withdraw from a contract within one year and get a full refund if a business or individual has misrepresented a product or service. Products or services sold door-to-door also have a ‘cooling off period’ that allows you to cancel an agreement within 10 days.

A list of arrested and wanted persons, their municipality of residence and their respective charges is attached to this media release (see ADDENDUM – PROJECT NETTLE).

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information regarding this fraud to call the dedicated tip line at 1 (833) 941-5865 or email OPP.Nettle@opp.ca.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of any other fraud is urged to contact their local police or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. You should also report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through their online reporting system. For resources on scams and fraud, visit antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.