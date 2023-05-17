DIY Wall Art for Your Home

Have you been staring at blank walls in your home, wondering how to add some personality to your space? Look no further than these beginner-friendly DIY wall art projects that can add a pop of colour and texture to your home.

• Painted Canvas Art

Creating painted canvas art is a simple and fun way to add some colour to your walls. Start by purchasing a blank canvas from your local art supply store or online. Choose a paint colour that complements your existing decor or adds a new pop of colour. Using a brush or sponge, apply the paint to the canvas in any pattern or design you desire. You can even add stencils or painter’s tape to create geometric shapes or patterns.

• Tapestry Wall

Hanging A tapestry wall hanging can add texture and visual interest to your walls. You can purchase a tapestry online or create your own using a fabric of your choice. Use a wooden dowel or curtain rod to hang the tapestry on your wall. You can even add fringe or tassels to the bottom for added detail.

• Gallery Wall

A gallery wall is a great way to showcase your favourite photos, artwork, or decorative objects. Start by choosing a wall in your home and laying out the arrangement on the floor first. Use a mixture of frame sizes and shapes for added interest. Hang the frames on the wall using picture hanging hooks or Command strips.

• Fabric-Covered Corkboard

A fabric-covered corkboard is a functional and decorative addition to any home office or command centre. Start by purchasing a corkboard and a fabric of your choice. Cut the fabric to size, leaving enough excess to wrap around the edges of the corkboard. Use a staple gun to attach the fabric to the corkboard, pulling it taut as you go. Hang the corkboard on your wall using picture hanging hooks or Command strips.

• Stencilled Accent Wall

Adding a stencilled accent wall can add depth and texture to your room. Start by selecting a stencil pattern that complements your existing decor. Use painter’s tape to secure the stencil to your wall and use a small roller or brush to apply paint to the stencil. Carefully remove the stencil and let the paint dry before moving on to the next section of the wall.

These DIY wall art projects are a great way to add personality and style to your home without breaking the bank. So grab your paintbrushes and fabric scissors, and get started on creating some custom wall art for your home.