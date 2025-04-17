District of Muskoka lifts state of emergency brought on by ice storm as cleanup continues

The District of Muskoka has officially lifted the state of emergency after the ice storm that hit in late March.

“We’re used to severe weather in central Ontario, but this has been a very tough winter,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “That said, Muskoka has once again come together during a time of crisis.”

While immediate risks have been managed, cleanup continues. Free brush disposal is available at select transfer stations until April 30, and curbside collection for storm yard waste begins April 21.

Residents still needing help can contact the ice storm assistance line at 705-645-2100 ext. 4500 or email icestorm@muskoka.on.ca.

Recap of Muskoka Region’s 2025 ice storm coverage

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning March 28 as the first of two storms approached Ontario. Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and nearby areas braced for five to 10 millimetres of ice accretion.

A major ice storm hit the region over that weekend, knocking out power, downing trees and prompting the District of Muskoka to declare a state of emergency March 30.

Storm damage led to the cancellations of all Trillium Lakelands District School Board, Simcoe County District School Board and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board schools March 31, and Near North District School Board’s buses were cancelled.

In the aftermath, areas in Muskoka saw widespread destruction, such as downed trees, crushed power lines and dented cars. Neighbours pitched in to clean up debris, hydro crews worked around the clock, and tree services warned of hidden dangers as communities rallied to help each other.

Bracebridge renters JP Portez, Bonvince Telmo and Aaron Hulland cleaned up branches outside their shared home March 31. – Megan Hederson photo

Parry Sound residents offered support however they could, from sharing fuel with neighbours to some organizations opening doors for warmth, food and connection.

Another round of freezing rain, harsh winds and thunderstorms hit April 2, though Environment Canada accurately predicted the severity of this storm was not as intense.

The District of Muskoka waived brush disposal fees at select transfer stations from April 1 to April 30 and activated an ice storm assistance line for residents in need of food, water, medication, heating and road access.

While the District of Muskoka’s water systems remained operational during the storm, those on private wells without power or a generator may have faced challenges, but free potable water is available at 10 locations across the region.

Power outages continued for more than a week after the initial ice storm across areas such as Lake Rosseau, Lake Joseph, and Lake Muskoka, with hydro crews estimating restoration as late as April 7.

On April 10, Hydro One reported that power had been restored to nearly all customers, though around 6,500 seasonal cottages and trailers may remain without electricity until May due to difficult access conditions.