Decontamination facility worth it for Neebing: mayor

A Thunder Bay construction company has been given the nod to build a $1.58-million decontamination facility for Neebing’s fire department.

Neebing council voted this week in favour of awarding the contract to Kamlodge Services. Kamlodge’s offer was the lowest among seven bidders for the project, said Neebing clerk-treasurer Erica Kromm.

Construction is expected to begin in August. The 4,000-square-foot project is to involve adding a decontamination bay to the north end of Neebing’s municipal office on Highway 61.

“From personal protective equipment to pumpers, all aspects of our (fire) department will pass through this building, reaching an efficiency not previously attainable,” Neebing fire Chief Mark Shruiff said when the project was announced earlier this year.

Shruiff said the risk for cancer among firefighters in general has caused decontamination and firefighter welfare to “take centre stage.”

“Cancer accounts for over 86 per cent of duty-related deaths with Canadian firefighters,” said Shruiff, who called the trend “alarming.”

“As a group they have a nine per cent higher chance of a diagnosis,” added Shruiff, citing federal health statistics.

Currently, decontamination procedures in Neebing take place at its fire halls, which “lack the necessary infrastructure for effective cleaning.”

The province earlier said that it would pick up half of the new decontamination facility’s price tag.

Kromm said the municipality is exploring other funding options “to see if we can offset more of the costs.”

“The remaining will come from reserve funds and a long-term loan,” Kromm said.

Neebing Mayor Mark Thibert, who is a doctor, suggested the expense is worth it, calling the decontamination facility “an important enhancement to our emergency services that will improve the health and safety of our personnel.”