Dawson Beef explores the world of cattle at meetings

On Monday, May 27 at 6:15 p.m. at the Hatnell’s, the first Dawson Beef Club meeting of the year was called to order by our leader, Alanna Gerula. Our club had a vote to decide who would fill the roles of president, vice president, secretary and press reporter. Kylynn Anderson was nominated as club president, Ava Hartnell as vice-president, Christina Gerula as secretary and Robin Logsdon as press reporter. We discussed how to choose a good project animal and how to keep track of our feed and growth records. Kylynn Anderson adjourned the meeting at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 25 at 6:21 p.m. at the Jenson’s the second meeting of the Dawson Beef Club was called to order. We led with the 4-H pledge and went over the minutes from the previous meeting. We next went over what each member needs for washing, grooming and clipping our animals. The meeting was adjourned by Kylynn Anderson.