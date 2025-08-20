Dawson Beef Club Funday Press Report

Funday was held on July 30, 2025, and began at 6:00 p.m. at the Miller’s Farm. First, everybody unloaded their animals and got them settled in the barn and then proceeded to eat dinner and visit. At 7:04 p.m. Henry called the meeting to order and we began with the pledge. The meeting two minutes were read and reviewed and then we did our rollcall which was “What do you think a finished animal looks like?” We then had Brent Miller talk to us about what a finished steer looks like and explain what a judge will look for in the show ring.

After, we untied our steers and heifers and walked around the ring like we would on show day and Alanna placed our animals to simulate what the judge would do. We later tied our animals back up and did an activity involving rating steers from finished to not finished for our own books. At the end of the meeting we all weighed our animals and took a group photo. Henry adjourned the meeting at 9:13 p.m. and thanked Barb and Brent for hosting. All members were in attendance for funday.