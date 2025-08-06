Dawson 4-H Beef Club hosts second meetings

On July 21, 2025, Dawson Beef Club’s second meeting was held at the Jenson residence. The meeting began with a pledge, followed by the reading of the minutes, a roll call discussing favourite cuts of meat, slip-knot practice, and a relay game. The meeting focused on the cow frame and common cuts of meat, with a second activity involving placing the correct cut in the correct slot. The meeting ended with paperwork, and Henry thanked the host. All members were in attendance. The next meeting was a Funday at Millers on July 30, 2025.