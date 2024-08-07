Data updates in Emo could cause temporary service changes

Tbaytel has updated its timeframe timeframe to bring 5G to the Emo area.

The 5G upgrade in the Emo area will take place from August 6 to August 22. This work may result in degradation to our services including calls, text, and data, during the maintenance window.

Once the upgrade has been completed, customers using devices with LTE and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) capabilities should not experience any service disruptions. However, customers with older devices that do not support VoLTE calling will lose voice service in the above mentioned areas due to the 3G HSPA network shutdown.

Customers can visit tbaytel.net/hspashutdown to find out if they have a VoLTE capable device and to find more information about the upgrade. Alternatively, customers can visit their local Tbaytel Authorized Dealer in Fort Frances or call Tbaytel Customer Care.

Any customers experiencing issues with their Tbaytel mobility service outside of this maintenance window are encouraged to contact Tbaytel’s 24-hour technical support team at (807) 623-4400 or toll-free at 1-800-264-9501.

Following the completion of work in Emo, our team will proceed with upgrades in Rainy River and Crozier. We will issue updated details for these areas once they have been finalized.