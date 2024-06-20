Dangerous overdoses on the rise across Northwest: OPP

(NORTH WEST REGION) – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in North West Region (NWR) have seen a rise in the number of suspected overdoses across various communities and would like to remind residents that it is dangerous to use illicit substances from unregulated sources.

The OPP encourages the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if you or anyone else you are with is experiencing an overdose. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) provides some legal protection against simple drug possession charges for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose. The GSDOA applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. The Act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives, and anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives.

“To best protect the safety and well-being of those suffering with addiction and at risk of overdose, police officers need members of the community to support our efforts by reporting any observations of someone potentially suffering an overdose. When a potential overdose is reported, our members are committed to engaging emergency medical resources with a primary focus on life saving while persons involved are afforded protection by the Good Samaritan Drug Overdone Act,” said Superintendent Shaun Crabbe, OPP NWR Headquarters.

Signs and symptoms of an overdose may include: Difficulty walking, talking, and staying awake; Blue lips or nails; Very small pupils; Cold and clammy skin; Dizziness and confusion; Extreme drowsiness; Choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds; Slow, weak, or no breathing and; Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at.

Police urge citizens not to handle any unknown substance, as some substances can be harmful to handle and require proper procedures and personal protective equipment. If a member of the community comes across something they suspect to be illegal drugs, they should notify the police, so the substance can be handled and disposed of in a safe manner.

Members of the public are also encouraged to ensure safe disposal of any expired or unused medication by contacting their pharmacy. Any prescription medication can be returned to a pharmacy or other prescription drug dispenser at any time. Medications can also be returned to hospitals or medical clinics or during a local prescription drug drop off/take back program.

The OPP is committed to supporting safe, healthy communities for all Ontarians. The OPP continues to work with community partners to strategically and collaboratively address the opioid crisis at the local and provincial levels.