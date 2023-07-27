Current fires in the Northwest region

Local fire
Fort Frances 19 is located near Olifaunt Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 25 kilometres southeast of Atikokan. The 0.1 hectare sized fire is not under control.
Northwest Fires of Note
- Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to work priority areas on the fire.
- Nipigon 19, located northwest of Ogoki Lake is 10,182 hectares in size and is now being held. Crews continue to work hot spots identified by infrared scanning.
- Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation is being held at 19,177 hectares in size. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.