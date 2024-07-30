Cruise ship donates fridge to Thunder Bay non-profit group

THUNDER BAY — Roots Community Food Centre was on the receiving end of a generous donation from the Viking Octantis cruise ship.

The Octantis recently donated one of its industrial fridges to the non-profit.

The large double-door fridge is very much needed, said Erin Beagle, executive director with Roots.

“What we are used to doing is making do with what we have.

“We have a limited amount of capacity in there, so we make do. When we’re offered something so generously like this, then all of a sudden it takes the stress and strain off of a system that’s already been a little stressed and strained, but we kind of got used to it,”

Beagle explained they received the donation because the cruise ship replaces items on a fixed schedule.

“Every few years they swap out their gear even before it’s done so that they don’t get caught out at sea with gear that doesn’t work for them. And so it’s almost new — it’s only three years old.”

While the unit was free, they still needed a way to get it from Pool 6 to the Roots Community Food Centre Building on Fort William Road.

Local moving company AMJ Campbell brought the fridge to its new home for free.

Beagle said although the fridge is wired to European standards, she is in the process of upgrading the unit.

Once parts are ordered and installed, the fridge should be in use within the next few months