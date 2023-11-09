Crime Prevention Week is here

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – November 6-12, 2023 has been designated Crime Prevention Week in Ontario. As in past years, the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services (Ministry) will place an emphasis on crime prevention, community safety and well-being during this annual event.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is also reminding the public of some of the community safety programs that assist to keep Ontario communities safe including: Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED), SafeGuard Ontario, and Lock It or Lose It. In addition, many OPP detachments across the province offer other programs that are tailor-made for their local communities.

The OPP will utilize social media this week to highlight some crime prevention tips and strategies using the OPP Twitter, OPP Facebook and OPP Instagram accounts.

Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe. Please ensure that your valuables and property are locked and always secured in order to reduce your risk of victimization.

No one chooses to be a victim of crime. But when crime happens, it hurts. We are extremely fortunate to live in a Province where crime is the exception rather than the norm for most people who live, work and enjoy all that Ontario has to offer.

For information on Crime Prevention Week activities in your community, contact your local OPP detachment.

OPP CANINES ‘PAWS’ SNIFFING OUT JUSTICE FOR A CAUSE

2024 Canine Unit Calendar Raises Money for Charity

(ORILLIA, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was thrilled to ‘let the dogs out’ for the release of their 2024 Canine Unit Calendar to raise money for local charities.

Students from Mnjikaning Kendaaswin Elementary School visited the OPP to learn about the Canine Unit and see demonstrations from several four-legged heroes. The Auxiliary Unit and members of the charities were in attendance to support the event.

The year’s OPP Canine Unit Calendar showcases twelve canines in action from around the province. Four-year-old Belgian Malinois Aaron was this year’s cover model and winner of the Obedience category at the 2023 Canadian Police Canine Association (CPCA) National Police Dog Competition. Embedded in the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Aaron is deployed with his handler to support high-risk incidents. Others stars include Hopper, a yellow Labrador Retriever who shows off his search skills in his photo for the month of April and Rico, a Malinois-Shephard mix, tracking through the snow in December.

More than 33 handlers and 50 canines serve the OPP in various capacities, including search and rescue; narcotics detection; firearms, explosives and physical evidence search and detection; as well as suspect apprehension. Canine Unit members also provide community engagement at local events and safety demonstrations.

All proceeds from the 2024 OPP Canine Unit Calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and Friends of The OPP Museum. Last year’s calendar sales raised more than $32,800 for these worthy causes.

Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop (777 Memorial Avenue, Orillia) or online at oppshop.on.ca.

The OPP Youth Foundation provides funds to disadvantaged youth throughout the province of Ontario. The Friends of The OPP Museum is a volunteer-based charitable organization that supports, promotes and assists in the preservation of the history of the OPP.

For more information, visit oppyouthfoundation.ca and oppmuseumfriends.ca.

WEAPONS CHARGES

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – On November 4, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report stating there was a male yelling and holding an edged weapon on Millar Crescent.

Officers attended the area and located the male. One officer was assaulted during their interaction with the accused and was forced to deploy a conducted energy weapon to execute the arrest and ensure public safety.

As a result, a 36-year-old, of Sioux Lookout, has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Resist Peace Officer; Carrying Concealed Weapon and Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora.

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Members from the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment are requesting assistance from the public identifying a suspect involved in a string of break and enters at multiple seasonal properties in the Pass Lake area, within the Municipality of Shuniah.

Between the evening of September 26th, 2023, and the early morning hours of October 28th, 2023, entry was gained into several seasonal properties and numerous items were taken.

The OPP are requesting the assistance of the public to identify the suspect in the attached photos & provide any information they may have regarding this incident.

Please call the Thunder Bay Detachment at 807-939-2133, or the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

