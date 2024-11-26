Crews finishing up work on highway bridge near Thunder Bay

Portable traffic lights have returned to a Highway 11-17 overpass just outside Thunder Bay, to the chagrin of motorists on the route.

But the Ministry of Transportation is offering assurances that final construction work will be done “within the next few weeks.”

Some travellers who regularly drive over the overpass near Highway 130 were puzzled this week when the temporary lights returned to the site, since they believed the upgrade was finally done.

“What’s the deal with the bridge now having lights and construction again?” one posted on social media.

According to a MTO spokeswoman, the lights “have been reinstated to allow for concrete work to the bridge.”

The $3.3-million upgrade to the overpass began in May, overseen by Sudbury-based Teranorth Construction and Engineering Ltd.

The bridge, which goes over the CN Rail line, is located about four kilometres west of Highway 130. In addition to concrete repairs, the work has included new bridge expansion joints and new pavement being installed, the ministry said.