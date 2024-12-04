Crafts Galore and Luncheon a popular tradition at Holly Daze

The Crafts Galore vendor sale and Luncheon at the Emo Legion have been fixtures at Emo Holly Daze for as long as organizer Angel Low can remember. And for good reason – it’s a place to come together for a delicious lunch, and find unique one-of a kind gifts.

“We really enjoy being a part of Holly Daze, and doing something for the community,” said Low.

The event gives local vendors, crafters, makers and bakers a place to show off their goods, ahead of the busy Christmas season. Some vendors have become a fixture at the event, and have become a draw of their own. The Bear’s Den is one example.

“They’re a definite draw. Their baking is amazing. People come from all over to buy their Christmas baking, and they sell out most years,” said Low. “There’s many vendors who people come back to see year after year.”

Even if you go every year, there’s always something fresh and new to see, said Low. There are plenty of new faces, and some familiar ones have changed what they do. Carla Jack, who is a multi-talented artist, has created a unique new line called “Shattered Pieces”, where she repurposes broken dishes into beautiful ornaments, jewellery and decorations.

There are new woodworkers to check out, along with knitting, clothing, decor, art and a wide variety of crafts. On Saturday, locally made freeze-dried candy will be available.

“There’s really a lot to see,” said Low. “There’s a lot of talent here.”

The Dance Community Hall 50/50 will be set up as well, and there will also be familiar brands, like Sentsy, Norwex and Mary Kay, giving patrons a one-stop shop.

Alongside the craft show is a Soup and Sandwich Luncheon, which makes a great pit-stop during Holly Daze. Everyone is welcome, and there’s a variety of soups and sandwiches to suit a variety of tastes. The one mainstay is the Legion cook’s famous potato soup.

“It is so popular, and so good,” said Low. ‘There are people who come just for the lunch, it’s so good. But then they wander around, because there’s so much to see, too. It’s just a great event.”

The Crafts Galore craft sale will run throughout Holly Daze at the Emo Legion, Friday, December 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, December 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Luncheon will run both days as well.