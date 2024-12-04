Crafts and snacks at Emo Public Library for Holly Daze

There’s always plenty on the go in Emo for the annual Holly Daze weekend, but be sure to make a stop in at the Emo Public Library for a bit to enjoy some crafts and activities with the kids, while also supporting the library itself.

The Emo Public Library and EarlyON Centre, located in the library’s lower level, are teaming up this weekend to offer a kids Snowman Craft and story time, promising plenty of fun for the whole family. Even though the craft is planned for Saturday morning, Emo Public Library CEO Nick Donaldson shared that there’s great reason to stop by the library both Friday and Saturday of Holly Daze.

“We’ll be having our used book sale on Friday for our normal hours, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.” Donaldson said.

“Then Saturday morning we’ll be open 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the EarlyON Centre, since we’re in the same building, they’ll be doing a craft downstairs. Then at certain times, if the kids want it, I’ll run down and read a story to them. We tried to schedule a time before, but we found it’s better if you just play it by ear as people come in. Once you get a group of kids, you can read a story. We’ll also be having hot chocolate and cookies up here for anyone who wants to stop by and grab some.”

The crafting event does have limited supplies available, so it might be worth your while to get there early in order to enjoy the crafting and snacks while they last. The EarlyON centre also asks that children under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult in order to attend and participate.

The book sale is an ongoing event at the Emo Public Library, helping to collect funds to support the library and its programming while also helping voracious readers find a new favourite for their shelves. While the library has faced some significant financial struggles in the past, Donaldson said the organization is in “a lot better place” today thanks not only to the sale of used books, but also to its municipal partners.

“We’re in a lot better place this year, and that’s thanks to the townships that we serve actually increasing their donations to us as their levies,” he explained.

“The used book sale is always just like a constant, ongoing fundraiser. It is kind of small in the grand scheme of our funding but every little bit helps.”

To keep an eye on events going on at the Emo Public Library, or just to check out what’s new, be sure to visit and follow their Facebook page.