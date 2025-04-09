Countermeasures on auto parts and vehicles start today

Canada is fighting back against automotive tariffs imposed by the U.S. Government.

The Canadian Department of Finance released a statement on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from minister François-Philippe Champagne on “countermeasures against auto imports from the United States” which begin today, April 9, 2025. Champagne called the U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian-made gasoline, diesel, and electric automobiles “unreasonable,” with one exception.

The move follows a suite of countermeasures from the federal government that is designed to compel the U.S. to remove the tariffs as soon as possible. According to the release, a remission framework will be implemented at a later date to protect and maintain Canadian jobs in the sector.

The implemented countermeasures include “twenty-five per cent tariffs on non-Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement ( CUSMA ) compliant fully assembled vehicles imported into Canada from the United States,” and, “twenty-five per cent tariffs on non-Canadian and non-Mexican content of CUSMA compliant fully assembled vehicles imported into Canada from the United States.”

In the release, Minister Champagne called the Trump tariffs “unwarranted and unreasonable.”

“Canada continues to respond forcefully to all unwarranted and unreasonable tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canadian products,” said Champagne.

“The government is firmly committed to getting these U.S. tariffs removed as soon as possible, and will protect Canada’s workers, businesses, economy and industry.”

The only exception to these countermeasures are for the residents of Campobello Island, New Brunswick, which is only accessible year-round by a bridge to the U.S.A.

This response from the Carney administration joins a suite of retaliatory tariffs and other countermeasures implemented by Trudeau and his cabinet.

These measures include, “imposing tariffs of 25 per cent on $30 billion in goods imported from the U.S., effective March 4, 2025, holding a public comment period on potential counter tariffs on additional imports from the U.S.,” and, “imposing, as of March 13, 2025, 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on a list of steel products worth $12.6 billion and aluminum products worth $3 billion, as well as additional imported U.S. goods worth $14.2 billion, for a total of $29.8 billion.”

A complete list of vehicle products from the United States subject to 25 percent tariffs can be found at bit.ly/4lpEP8t.