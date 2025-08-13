Council hopes for civility in politics, supports Elect Respect

A healthy democracy works best in a respectful environment.

You’d only have to look south of the border to get a sense of that truism.

As such, Fort Frances Councillor Wendy Brunetta asked that council colleagues get behind an effort started by their counterparts in St. Catharines against harassment of women in politics.

Ontario residents will mark ballots in provincewide municipal political contests Oct. 26, 2026, and Brunetta said that makes the issue of harassment against town and city female councillors an important one.

“I think people have been very respectful of me, but I have spoken with many other women in politics who have had to go through a lot,” she said.

In making their July motion, St. Catharines councillors said people are seeing the dissolution of democratic discourse and respectful debate across all levels of government and in neighbouring jurisdictions.

Ontario’s municipally-elected officials are dealing with increasingly hostile, unsafe work environments, facing threats and harassment, and social media platforms have exacerbated disrespectful dialogue, negative commentary, and toxic engagement.

All that disincentivizes individuals, especially women and candidates from diverse backgrounds, from running for office.

And that’s why a group called the Halton Elected Representatives (HER) was formed in 2024.

According to the St. Catharines council, “better decisions are made when democracy is respectful and constructive and the voices of diverse genders, identities, ethnicities, races, sexual orientations, ages, and abilities are heard and represented around municipal council tables.”

HER pledged to speak out against harassment and negativity in politics and called on elected officials to uphold the highest standards of conduct. To that end, the Elect Respect campaign was launched.

Elect Respect promotes the importance of healthy democracy and safe, inclusive, respectful work environments for all elected officials that encourages individuals to participate in the political process.

The crowd in St. Catharines has asked municipal councils throughout Ontario to support the campaign.

Fort Frances council unanimously agreed during its Aug. 11 meeting to support the campaign.

“This group really does do a good job at trying to incentivize women to run for politics,” Brunetta said.

HER has a website on which councillors can sign an online pledge to promote the group’s ideals.

“I think with the social media and even the Cheers and Jeers in the paper, it’s really made people think twice about putting their name forward for an election or even an administrative position,” Brunetta said. “You’re definitely always the ones that are blamed for things.”

Mayor Andrew Hallikas said he’s already signed the petition and taken the pledge.

“In my moving around the province, I’ve heard some horror stories where they’ve actually had to lock doors at council meetings, have a police presence at council meetings,” he said. “There definitely is a degradation of civility.”