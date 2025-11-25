Correctional Services career day in Fort Frances this Thursday to highlight jobs in the region

Correctional Services Ontario will hold a career day in town this Thursday to showcase jobs and opportunities in a wide range of careers across Northwestern Ontario.

Recruiters from the provincial agency will be at Northern Community Development Services at 304 Scott St. for Corrections Day on Nov. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Meet our recruiters and discover many job opportunities in a wide range of careers,” Corrections Ontario said in a post on its website. “Whether you’re ready to apply, building your resume, or simply learning more about careers in corrections, this event is for you.”

Those wishing to attend can register ahead of time by contacting northernCOrecruitment@ontario.ca with their name, email address, phone number and resume. Walk-ins are also welcome and attendees can register on-site during the event.

Anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer can take the required 80-minute assessment on site, with the last testing time of the day at 2:30 p.m.

Correctional Services Ontario is currently hiring for correctional officers, probation and parole officers, social workers, nursing staff, administrative support and food services workers in Fort Frances. For a full listing of all jobs, prospective candidates can visit the Ontario Public Service careers website at www.gojobs.gov.on.ca.

Current openings around the province include: