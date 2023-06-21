Construction on Emo’s first set of traffic lights gets underway

A set of traffic lights are coming to Emo at the intersection of Queen Street and the highway.

After hearing numerous safety concerns, the municipality felt it was best to take action.

“Even when there were crossing guards on duty, and there were school age children coming through, it was an issue,” said Emo CAO Crystal Gray.

Construction began yesterday, working on sidewalks in the area. Crews will also be fixing storm drains, and then the lights will be installed. The lights will be operational 24/7.

Gray said this has been in the works for a number of years. She thinks originally, they were looking to implement pedestrian crossing lights like the ones in Fort Frances.

For a number of years, Emo hadn’t heard anything. Then last fall, the municipality heard the tender had fallen through, and that the concept was now a set of traffic lights.

They re-tendered over the winter, and Teranorth from Sudbury had the successful bid. The project is expected to take 20 business days to complete.