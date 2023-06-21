 

Construction on Emo’s first set of traffic lights gets underway

21 June 2023
By Daniel Adam
Staff Writer
dadam@fortfrances.com

A set of traffic lights are coming to Emo at the intersection of Queen Street and the highway.

After hearing numerous safety concerns, the municipality felt it was best to take action.

“Even when there were crossing guards on duty, and there were school age children coming through, it was an issue,” said Emo CAO Crystal Gray.

Construction began yesterday, working on sidewalks in the area. Crews will also be fixing storm drains, and then the lights will be installed. The lights will be operational 24/7.

Gray said this has been in the works for a number of years. She thinks originally, they were looking to implement pedestrian crossing lights like the ones in Fort Frances.

For a number of years, Emo hadn’t heard anything. Then last fall, the municipality heard the tender had fallen through, and that the concept was now a set of traffic lights.

They re-tendered over the winter, and Teranorth from Sudbury had the successful bid. The project is expected to take 20 business days to complete.

Daniel Adam

Daniel Adam is a summer reporter/photographer from Winnipeg. A pair of Creative Communications job placements saw him working with the Jets and Blue Bombers. He has close ties to Emo where he lives during the summer.

Times Web Design
Event calendar
Your Ad Here
Who's Online?
Cousineau Real Estate
Subscribe