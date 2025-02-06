Conference tackles housing challenges

The challenges of creating housing in remote Northern communities is at the centre of a housing conference in Thunder Bay this week.

The 22nd annual First Nations Housing Conference is underway at the Valhalla Inn, where more than 300 delegates and 70 exhibitors are sharing information and technology on how First Nation housing teams can strengthen their technical, administrative and leadership skills, expand their network, and explore cutting-edge innovations in housing.

“Communities are constantly dealing with housing and critical funding shortages and the quality of housing available for their members,” said Clarence Meekis, a co-organizer of the conference.

“The conference is a place to come together; not to focus completely on the gaps and challenges, but how we can work together to bring solutions to the table to empower communities to determine their futures in housing.”

Remote communities are still challenged with creating the appropriate models to support housing projects.

“Many of them build joint venture opportunities with other companies, whether building suppliers or lumber yards, to serve their community’s building needs.”

Meekis noted that to stimulate these construction projects, there are requirements.

“Housing is one area that has never been funded as needed. Core funding from government has always been a challenge,” he said. “(Without funding,) how can we build and offer solutions and opportunities for communities to further their housing and empower their community members to become builders?”

The possibility of tariffs affecting availability and costs of housing material going across the Canada-U.S. border is a concern.

“It’s not known directly how government and country relationships will affect our local communities,” said Meekis. “Our communities use every format of housing, supplier, materials, and housing packages, including lumber, which is generated and made in our region. So there are questions and concerns about tariffs and ongoing relationships with other countries.”

Meekis added that there is a focus on shopping locally and Canadian.

“Now that we’re much more aware of that as consumers, hopefully we can partner with building suppliers to have that focus as needed for sourcing Canadian, because that leads to Canadian jobs and Canadian business success,” he said.

Through the course of the three-day conference, a strong focus was on teaching youth about construction and trade skills. Students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, Matawa Education and Hammarskjold High School spent Tuesday in workshops with celebrity handyman Jon Eakes to gain hands-on experience while building innovative projects.

On Wednesday, Eakes presented four demonstrations and hosted competitions that challenged the students to show off their skills to win prizes. Students who participated in the builder’s challenge received certificates.

Wednesday night’s Community Housing Recognition Awards acknowledged eight communities that were successful in growing their housing community through building, policies, training, and other achievements.