Confederation College’s Practical Nursing Program Joins BPSO Designation

(Thunder Bay, ON – May 7, 2024) – Confederation College is proud to announce its three-year pre-designation as a Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO). Confederation College’s acceptance into the BPSO program by the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO), recognizes the program’s commitment to implementing best practice guidelines (BPG) and marks a significant milestone in pursuing excellence in healthcare education.

Entry into the BPSO pre-designation program is a direct reflection of the college’s dedication to the integration of evidence-based practices with an Indigenous worldview through our strategic partnership with Oshki Wenjack – The Wenjack Education Institute. Our partnership with Oshki Wenjack enriches the Practical Nursing program and establishes Confederation College as a pioneer in academic nursing education for Indigenous registered practical nurses (RPN) since the inception of the BPSO initiative by RNAO.

Shane Strickland, Dean of Health, Negahneewin and Community Services, expressed his immense pride in this achievement. “This prestigious honour not only highlights our program’s exceptional quality but also signifies our role as trailblazers in Practical Nursing academic programs nationwide,” said Strickland.

Tania Pynn, Associate Dean added, “Being chosen as a BPSO pre-designate candidate underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence in nursing education and healthcare delivery, with a special focus on serving Indigenous communities.”

The BPSO pre-designation process will span three years, during which nursing faculty, staff and students will undergo training to become best practice champions of this initiative. Faculty members Dr. Michael Scarcello (RNAO member and a former RNAO board representative) and Jamis Robins (nee Eves) will lead the program through this transformative journey, setting a standard for embedding RNAO’s best practice guidelines (BPG) into the practical nursing curriculum and clinical placements. This initiative will ensure that graduates are well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of the populations they serve, with a focus on culturally competent and equity-focused healthcare education.

Confederation College’s proposal to RNAO highlighted its strengths, including a strong organizational-wide Indigenous-focused approach to nursing curriculum and partnerships that support nursing scholarships in Indigenous communities. The college’s commitment to integrating BPGs into its nursing curriculum and its dedication to continuous learning and quality improvement were key factors to being accepted into the BPSO pre-designation program.

“We are thrilled to partner with Confederation College, the first Indigenous-focused practical nurse academic BPSO. We look forward to our work with their team to integrate BPGs into their two-year curriculum. We know that RPN students will benefit greatly,” says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO and founder of the world-renowned BPG program.

RNAO’s collaboration with Confederation College is set to foster the use of the best available evidence in nursing practice, enhancing nursing practice standards, and equipping graduates to proficiently deliver evidence-based care. “This opportunity allows us to further enhance our nursing program, elevate our educational practices, and continue leading in providing culturally competent and equity-focused healthcare education,” Pynn said.

For more information, visit RNAO.ca/news/media-releases/rnaos-best-practice-spotlight-organization-program-welcomes-new-partners