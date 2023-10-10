Confederation College to Host Community Partners’ Evening

Confederation College is excited to announce its Community Partners’ Evening taking place on October 12, 2023. This prestigious fundraising event will be held at the College’s main campus in Ryan Hall at the Shuniah Building from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

As an integral part of the college’s calendar, the Community Partners’ Evening brings together its valued partners, stakeholders, and alumni to celebrate their contributions to the institution and the wider community. It’s also a unique opportunity for community members to network, collaborate, and engage with the Confederation College community.

This year’s event will also serve as a platform to recognize the exceptional achievements of the 2023 Premier’s Award nominees. All accomplished graduates of Confederation College, the nominees include: Jason Thompson, a renowned Business Owner, Consultant, and Trainer at Superior Strategies; Sean Davies, the Co-Owner & Operator of Maintair Aviation Services representing Technology; Amede Thompson, a Sous Chef at Fairmount Chateau Whistler and an Innovator of Progressive Canadian Indigenous Cuisine in the Creative Arts & Design category; and Nicole Anderson, the Owner and Founder of The Foot Care & Ear Flushing Centre signifying Health. This recognition highlights the diverse paths alumni have taken to make significant contributions in their respective fields.

The evening will include delicious gourmet food, including locally sourced ingredients, prepared by the College’s culinary students, with food stations set up around the hall. A Fund-A-Need auction will be part of the festivities, with proceeds going to support the Culinary Management program. Layne the Auctionista will take the stage at 6:30 pm.

“The Community Partners’ Evening is a testament to the power of partnership and the shared vision of advancing education in our community,” says Rob Zuback, Director of Advancement and External Relations at Confederation College. “It’s an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the exceptional contributions of our partners. Their support helps us provide valuable opportunities for our students, shaping the future leaders of our community.”

In addition to attending the event, community members are invited to further their support by donating. All donations will directly benefit Confederation College’s mission of providing high-quality, learner-centered education. Donations can be made via can.givergy.com/communitypartnersevening or by contacting advancement@confederationcollege.ca

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase at partnersevening2023.eventbrite.ca.