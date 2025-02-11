Confederation College receives $100,000 donation from CIBC to Support CICE Students

Thunder Bay, ON February 11, 2025 – Confederation College announced a generous $100,000 donation from CIBC to support students in the Community Integration through Co-operative Education (CICE) program. This significant contribution will provide financial assistance and enhance experiential learning opportunities for CICE students over the next three years.

The donation includes $75,000 allocated for student awards, creating 10 bursaries of $2,500 each per year for three years. An additional $25,000 is designated as an experiential learning fund, providing approximately $8,500 per year for 3 years. This fund will assist students in purchasing necessary equipment and resources and covering service fees and travel expenses related to their co-op placements.

Rose Hankkio, Lead Integration Facilitator, emphasized the importance of the donation: “The support from CIBC is transformative for CICE students. It reduces financial burdens and lets them engage fully in their educational experiences. This funding will open doors to new opportunities and help our students thrive academically and personally.”

“CIBC aims to create a world without limits to ambition and we’re committed to helping remove barriers that all too often stand in the way of success for many students from underserved communities,” said Per Humle, Senior Vice-President and Region Head, Ontario East, Personal Banking and Imperial Service, CIBC. “With these awards, we are proud to help support these students in achieving their academic dreams.”

Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College, expressed her gratitude for the donation: “This contribution from CIBC demonstrates their commitment to inclusive education and community development. The impact of this donation will be far-reaching, providing our CICE students with enhanced financial support and valuable experiential learning opportunities. We deeply appreciate CIBC’s partnership in fostering the success of our students and strengthening our College community.”

The Community Integration through Co-operative Education program at Confederation College is designed to provide individuals with developmental disabilities and other significant learning challenges with a college experience that prepares them for greater independence and employment opportunities. The program accepts 20 students per year for a two-year term, totalling 40 students at any given time.

CICE offers a personalized, assisted learning approach tailored to each student’s specific academic needs, with support both in and out of the classroom. The curriculum includes skills for life and work, enhances communication skills, promotes healthy lifestyles, and promotes personal and professional growth. Supervised field placements provide students with valuable work experience to build their résumés and showcase their talents to potential employers.

As part of the program’s commitment to skill-building, CIBC representatives will be invited to conduct financial literacy sessions for CICE students and their families, further enriching the educational experience.

For more information about the CICE program, visit: https://www.confederationcollege.ca/program/community-integration-through-co-operative-education