Confederation College Launches ConfedCares Campaign

Confederation College is thrilled to announce the launch of ConfedCares, an exciting new inspiration of who we want to be based on our previous Respect Campaign. ConfedCares embodies our commitment to creating a safe, respectful, and environmentally friendly environment where everyone on campus feels valued and supported.

As a community, Confederation College cares deeply about its people, partnerships, and the planet. ConfedCares aims to foster a culture of compassion, empathy, and inclusivity, ensuring that every individual’s well-being is prioritized. Through this initiative, we strive to ensure Confederation College is a compassionate place for all.

Building upon the remarkable success of the Respect campaign, ConfedCares was officially launched at the commencement of our annual fundraiser for our emergency student food bank, Stock the Bank. “SUCCI is pleased to support the ConfedCares initiative and to continue the work begun with it’s about respect. A focus on people, partnerships and our planet allows for us to support a dialogue with students that celebrate successes and to focus on areas for growth as members of this community and beyond,” explained Robin Gathercole, SUCCI President.

President Kathleen Lynch expressed her enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “ConfedCares is a testament to our unwavering commitment to respect, compassion and empathy in our community. It aims to celebrate all the good that is happening around campus, as well as address any shortcomings so that we may make changes towards an inclusive and nurturing community for all.”

As part of the launch, students, faculty, and staff were invited to share how they have experienced care in the college community by writing a special shout-out to someone who showed compassion to them, which was then displayed on a public board in the Shuniah Student Lounge. Additionally, they were encouraged to submit valuable suggestions on how the college could further enhance its care initiatives.

Confederation College invites everyone to join us in this transformative journey towards a more compassionate and inclusive campus. Together, we can create a community that not only cares but thrives.

For more information about ConfedCares and our ongoing initiatives, please visit confederationcollege.ca/ConfedCares