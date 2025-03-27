Confederation College announces program suspensions to align with changing enrollment

Thunder Bay, ON – March 26, 2025 – Confederation College has announced the suspension of 11 academic programs following a thorough review of enrollment trends, financial performance and labour market data. The decision was approved at the Board of Governors meeting on March 26, 2025.

The affected programs include:

School of Business, Hospitality & Media Arts:

Business – Human Resources

Business Administration – Human Resources

Culinary Management

Human Resource Management

International Business Management

School of Engineering Technology, Trades & Aviation:

Aerospace Manufacturing Engineering Technician

Aerospace Manufacturing Engineering Technology

Electronics Engineering Technician

Instrumentation Engineering Technician – Process Automation

School of Health, Negahneewin & Community Services:

Dental Assisting – Levels I and II

Educational Support

Students currently enrolled in these programs will be able to complete their studies with full academic and student support. The suspensions will impact 4% of projected incoming domestic students starting in September 2025. The College’s Admissions and Recruitment teams are actively working with affected applicants to identify alternative program options.

“These decisions are never taken lightly. While we must ensure our long-term sustainability, our focus remains on supporting our students and employees throughout this transition,” said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College. “As the education and employment landscape evolves, Confederation College remains committed to delivering high-quality, career-focused programs that equip students with the skills they need to succeed.”

The program suspensions come amid broader shifts in enrollment patterns, including the impact of federal policy changes on international student recruitment. Confederation College continues to advocate for expanded program eligibility for post-graduate work permits and remains engaged with industry partners to ensure alignment with workforce needs for Thunder Bay and the region. These challenges are further compounded by ongoing constraints in post-secondary funding within the Ontario college sector, which impact program sustainability and the ability to expand educational offerings to meet evolving student and industry demands.

“We are committed to delivering programs that lead to strong employment outcomes for our students,” said Aaron Skillen, Vice President Academic. “As we adjust our academic offerings, we are also exploring new opportunities for growth in high-demand fields.”

Students, faculty, and staff impacted by these changes have been notified, and the College will continue providing guidance and support in the coming weeks. More information and FAQ can be found on their website confederationcollege.ca/news-events/program-suspensions.