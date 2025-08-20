Confederation College and NOMA advocate for robust infrastructure and skilled labour

The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) and Confederation College are announcing their joint attendance at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) annual conference to promote a “united regional approach to advocacy and sustainable public post-secondary funding.”

The College and Municipal Association made the announcement late last week ahead of AMO’s annual conference, which is being held in Ottawa from Sunday, August 17, through to today, Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The conference brings together municipalities from across the province to promote local and municipal causes. The College and NOMA joining forces will allow both to present a stronger advocacy to the government to promote local workforce needs, drive economic growth in the region, and provide equitable access to education for residents across the north.

“At AMO 2025, we are bringing forward a clear, shared message: sustainable funding for Confederation College is not just an education issue; it is an economic and community sustainability issue,” said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College, in a joint press release.

“A strong and stable college means stronger communities, a skilled workforce, and more opportunities for all who call Northwestern Ontario home.”

Not only will the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association take part in this joint advocacy effort, but NOMA will work directly with the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, and Skills Development to dial in efforts on areas of critical importance.

“NOMA is committed to championing the needs of our 37 municipalities at every opportunity,” said NOMA president Rick Dumas.

“By working together with Confederation College and our provincial partners, we are taking a truly regional approach to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Some areas of importance identified include improved access to skilled labour, safer roadways, and policies that benefit the lives and economies of the region. Confederation College and the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association will work together to deliver this message across political parties during the conference.